News
CapitaLand Marks Milestone As China's Foreign Developer With The Largest Portfolio Of Integrated Developments With Four Landmark Openings
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 2, 2017 7:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|News Release - "Opening of four landmark integrated developments in China"
|Announcement Reference
|SG170702OTHRSHE1
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.