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News

CapitaLand And CDL Introduce CanningHill Piers, A New Landmark Residence Nestled Between Fort Canning Hill And Singapore River

19 Aug 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 19, 2021 6:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand and CDL introduce CanningHill Piers, a new landmark residence
Announcement Reference SG210819OTHRX15Z
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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