News
CapitaLand To Invest S$5 Million To Upskill Over 2,600 Employees In Singapore
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 14, 2019 12:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand to invest S$5 million to upskill over 2,600 employees in Singapore
|Announcement Reference
|SG190814OTHRPOPT
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint media release issued by CapitaLand Limited and Singapore Industrial & Services Employees Union on the above matter is for information.