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News

CapitaLand To Invest S$5 Million To Upskill Over 2,600 Employees In Singapore

14 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 14, 2019 12:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand to invest S$5 million to upskill over 2,600 employees in Singapore
Announcement Reference SG190814OTHRPOPT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached joint media release issued by CapitaLand Limited and Singapore Industrial & Services Employees Union on the above matter is for information.

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