News
CMMT Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 21, 2014 19:30
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2014, as attached for information.