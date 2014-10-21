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News

CMMT Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

21 Oct 2014 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 21, 2014 19:30
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2014, as attached for information.

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  1. Financials (Size: 542,705 bytes)
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