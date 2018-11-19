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News

Ascott Boosts Pipeline Through Strategic Alliance With Indonesia's Leading Developer Ciputra

19 Nov 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 19, 2018 12:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott boosts pipeline through strategic alliance with Indonesia's leading developer Ciputra
Announcement Reference SG181119OTHR5C7I
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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