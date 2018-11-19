News
Ascott Boosts Pipeline Through Strategic Alliance With Indonesia's Leading Developer Ciputra
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 19, 2018 12:16
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott boosts pipeline through strategic alliance with Indonesia's leading developer Ciputra
|Announcement Reference
|SG181119OTHR5C7I
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.