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Modal Title

News

More Than 70% Of Units In CapitaLand's And ParkCity's Joint Venture Residential Development In Kuala Lumpur Sold

30 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 30, 2019 12:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title More than 70% of units in CapitaLand's and ParkCity's joint venture residential development sold
Announcement Reference SG190730OTHR2BAP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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