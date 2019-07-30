News
More Than 70% Of Units In CapitaLand's And ParkCity's Joint Venture Residential Development In Kuala Lumpur Sold
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 30, 2019 12:20
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|More than 70% of units in CapitaLand's and ParkCity's joint venture residential development sold
|Announcement Reference
|SG190730OTHR2BAP
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.