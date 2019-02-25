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About Us
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Global

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News

CapitaLand Marks Topping Out Of Raffles City Chongqing With Structural Completion Of One Of The World's Highest Sky Bridges

25 Feb 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 25, 2019 7:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand tops out Raffles City Chongqing with structural completion of world's highest sky bridge
Announcement Reference SG190225OTHRZ6EA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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