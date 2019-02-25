News
CapitaLand Marks Topping Out Of Raffles City Chongqing With Structural Completion Of One Of The World's Highest Sky Bridges
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 25, 2019 7:02
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand tops out Raffles City Chongqing with structural completion of world's highest sky bridge
|Announcement Reference
|SG190225OTHRZ6EA
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.