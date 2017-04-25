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News

CapitaLand Announces Key Executive Appointments To Support Next Phase Of Leadership And Business Excellence

25 Apr 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 25, 2017 6:47
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News Release- "Key executive appointments to support next phase of leadership & business excellence"
Announcement Reference SG170425OTHR13RZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 279,174 bytes)
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