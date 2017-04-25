News
CapitaLand Announces Key Executive Appointments To Support Next Phase Of Leadership And Business Excellence
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 25, 2017 6:47
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|News Release- "Key executive appointments to support next phase of leadership & business excellence"
|Announcement Reference
|SG170425OTHR13RZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.