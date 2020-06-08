News
CapitaLand Committed To Working With Tenants And Supports Shared Responsibility To Ride Through COVID-19 Crisis
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 8, 2020 18:40
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand committed to working with tenants, supports shared responsibility in COVID-19 crisis
|Announcement Reference
|SG200608OTHRXG85
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.