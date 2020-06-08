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About Us
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Global

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Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Committed To Working With Tenants And Supports Shared Responsibility To Ride Through COVID-19 Crisis

08 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 8, 2020 18:40
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand committed to working with tenants, supports shared responsibility in COVID-19 crisis
Announcement Reference SG200608OTHRXG85
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 106,628 bytes)
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