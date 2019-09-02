News
Ascott Steps Up Expansion In Singapore With Four Property Openings By End Of Year
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 2, 2019 7:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott steps up expansion in Singapore with four property openings by end of year
|Announcement Reference
|SG190902OTHR9MGK
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.