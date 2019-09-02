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News

Ascott Steps Up Expansion In Singapore With Four Property Openings By End Of Year

02 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 2, 2019 7:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott steps up expansion in Singapore with four property openings by end of year
Announcement Reference SG190902OTHR9MGK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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