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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

CapitaLand Pledges S$9 Million To Date To Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts In Singapore, China, India And Beyond

20 May 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 20, 2021 6:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand pledges S$9m to date to support COVID-19 relief efforts globally
Announcement Reference SG210520OTHR87W4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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