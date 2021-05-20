News
CapitaLand Pledges S$9 Million To Date To Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts In Singapore, China, India And Beyond
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 20, 2021 6:27
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand pledges S$9m to date to support COVID-19 relief efforts globally
|Announcement Reference
|SG210520OTHR87W4
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.