News
CapitaLand Records RMB2 Billion Home Sales In China During "2018 Golden September Silver October" Season
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 7, 2018 6:44
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand records RMB2 bil home sales in China during "2018 Golden September Silver October" season
|Announcement Reference
|SG181107OTHR13HN
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.