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News

CapitaLand Records RMB2 Billion Home Sales In China During "2018 Golden September Silver October" Season

07 Nov 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 7, 2018 6:44
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand records RMB2 bil home sales in China during "2018 Golden September Silver October" season
Announcement Reference SG181107OTHR13HN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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