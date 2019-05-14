News
CapitaLand Unveils Design Of One Pearl Bank In Singapore's Prime Outram-Chinatown District
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 14, 2019 7:30
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand unveils design of One Pearl Bank in Singapore's prime Outram-Chinatown district
|Announcement Reference
|SG190514OTHRMAKO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.