News
Sengkang Grand Residences Sales Gallery Opens For Viewing On Friday, 25 October 2019
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 23, 2019 12:25
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Sengkang Grand Residences sales gallery opens for viewing on Friday, 25 October 2019
|Announcement Reference
|SG191023OTHREK88
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and City Developments Limited on the above matter is for information.