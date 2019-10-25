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News

Sengkang Grand Residences Sales Gallery Opens For Viewing On Friday, 25 October 2019

25 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 23, 2019 12:25
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Sengkang Grand Residences sales gallery opens for viewing on Friday, 25 October 2019
Announcement Reference SG191023OTHREK88
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and City Developments Limited on the above matter is for information.

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