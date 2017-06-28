News
CapitaLand's Mall Network Expansion Strategy Scores Again With Three New Management Contracts In China
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 28, 2017 7:23
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|News Release - CapitaLand expands mall network with 3 new management contracts in China
|Announcement Reference
|SG170628OTHRU7SL
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.