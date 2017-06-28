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News

CapitaLand's Mall Network Expansion Strategy Scores Again With Three New Management Contracts In China

28 Jun 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 28, 2017 7:23
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News Release - CapitaLand expands mall network with 3 new management contracts in China
Announcement Reference SG170628OTHRU7SL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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