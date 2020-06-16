News
OCBC Bank Partners CapitaLand On Singapore's First SORA-Based Loan
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 16, 2020 6:31
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|OCBC Bank Partners CapitaLand On Singapore's First SORA-based Loan
|Announcement Reference
|SG200616OTHRNGAT
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.