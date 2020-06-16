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News

OCBC Bank Partners CapitaLand On Singapore's First SORA-Based Loan

16 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 16, 2020 6:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title OCBC Bank Partners CapitaLand On Singapore's First SORA-based Loan
Announcement Reference SG200616OTHRNGAT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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