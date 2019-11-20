CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Divests The Star Vista For S$296 Million

20 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 20, 2019 17:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand divests The Star Vista for S$296 million
Announcement Reference SG191120OTHRLCZI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 18,215 bytes)
Back to top