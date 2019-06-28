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Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Unveils Reimagined Funan To The Public

28 Jun 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 28, 2019 12:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand unveils reimagined Funan to the public
Announcement Reference SG190628OTHRJPJK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, on the above matter is for information.

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