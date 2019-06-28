News
CapitaLand Unveils Reimagined Funan To The Public
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 28, 2019 12:07
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand unveils reimagined Funan to the public
|Announcement Reference
|SG190628OTHRJPJK
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, on the above matter is for information.