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News

CapitaLand Launches S$500,000 Fund To Support Children Of NTUC Union Members Impacted By Unexpected Income Loss

05 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 5, 2019 21:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand's new $500,000 fund supports children of NTUC union members facing unexpected income loss
Announcement Reference SG190705OTHRFN8G
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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