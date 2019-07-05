News
CapitaLand Launches S$500,000 Fund To Support Children Of NTUC Union Members Impacted By Unexpected Income Loss
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 5, 2019 21:05
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand's new $500,000 fund supports children of NTUC union members facing unexpected income loss
|Announcement Reference
|SG190705OTHRFN8G
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.