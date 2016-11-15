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Global

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News

Ascott's Expansion Hits High Gear As It Crosses 50,000 Units Globally With Record Breaking 10,000 Units Added In 2016

15 Nov 2016 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 15, 2016 19:13
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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