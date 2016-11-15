News
Ascott's Expansion Hits High Gear As It Crosses 50,000 Units Globally With Record Breaking 10,000 Units Added In 2016
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 15, 2016 19:13
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.