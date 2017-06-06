News
CapitaLand Sees Potential To Double Japan AUM To S$5 Billion
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 6, 2017 17:09
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|News Release - "CapitaLand sees potential to double Japan AUM to S$5 billion"
|Announcement Reference
|SG170606OTHRO02I
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.