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News

CapitaLand Sees Potential To Double Japan AUM To S$5 Billion

06 Jun 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 6, 2017 17:09
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News Release - "CapitaLand sees potential to double Japan AUM to S$5 billion"
Announcement Reference SG170606OTHRO02I
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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