News
CapitaLand Receives The Most Wins At Singapore Corporate Awards For The Second Consecutive Year
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 18, 2018 19:03
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand receives the most wins at Singapore Corporate Awards for the second consecutive year
|Announcement Reference
|SG180718OTHRNTVY
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.