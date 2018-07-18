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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Receives The Most Wins At Singapore Corporate Awards For The Second Consecutive Year

18 Jul 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 18, 2018 19:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand receives the most wins at Singapore Corporate Awards for the second consecutive year
Announcement Reference SG180718OTHRNTVY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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