News
QCT Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 22, 2014 18:52
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcement on the above matter, as attached for information. 1) Quill Capita Trust ("QCT") Second Quarter 2014 Financial Results 2) News Release - QCT declares 1H 2014 distribution per unit of 4.10 sen 3) QCT's Second Quarter 2014 Financial Results Presentation Slides