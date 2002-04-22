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More than half of The Waterina Phase 1 taken up over Sunday preview
Freehold residential development located minutes from CBDSingapore, April 22 CapitaLand will officially launch The Waterina (水景轩) this Saturday, April 27, making available 171 of 398 units at an average price of $592 per square foot. More than half of Phase 1 release were taken up in a preview held on Sunday. The freehold development along Guillemard Road is near to the Central Business District and targeted at families and professionals who will appreciate the convenience of its location. The deferred payment scheme will also be offered to buyers. Patricia Chia, CapitaLand Residential Deputy CEO for Singapore Operations said: We are pleased that The Waterina has received such positive response. We believe that homebuyers are looking for a freehold, contemporary-styled development near the CBD, especially since there has not been a sizeable one in the vicinity in the past couple of years. They will appreciate The Waterinas attractive pricing, convenient location and spacious units. To give buyers more flexibility in managing their cashflow, CapitaLand is offering the deferred payment scheme where buyers pay only five per cent of the purchase price when they book a unit, and another five per cent eight weeks from the date of the option. The remaining 10 per cent and progress payments are payable when Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) is obtained. The Waterina will be the first project under development to offer buyers the innovative MortgageOne home loans solution, in an exclusive tie-up with Standard Chartered Bank. For a limited period, the bank will also offer buyers full legal fee subsidy and free fire insurance for two years. MortgageOne home loans solution combines the homebuyers mortgage with the transactional freedom of a current account. Interest earned on deposits in the homebuyers current account is used to offset the interest payable on the mortgage. They can also tailor the mortgage repayment according to individual financial goals and obligations, or take a break from payment should the need arise. Located along Guillemard Road, The Waterina comprises twelve blocks designed in a contemporary style around a lush and tranquil setting. The units, tailored for modern lifestyles, are spacious and stylishly designed. Buyers have a choice of six unit types, from one- to four-bedrooms. Sizes for the units range from 59 square metre (635 square feet) to 199 sq m (2,142 sq ft). Each unit is fitted with quality fittings and buyers have a choice of colour schemes to suit individual preferences. Central to the development is a water-court housing an Olympic-length swimming pool, wave water feature pool, outdoor heated spa, jacuzzi, interactive water play jets for the children and more. Residents will also enjoy a range of facilities including a cyber games and computer room, childrens playground, gymnasium and fitness corner. Families will especially enjoy the lifestyle offered by the range of facilities in the development and nearby amenities in the Kallang area. Kallangs entertainment, cultural and sports centres are within close proximity to The Waterina, in addition to water sports at the Kallang River and East Coast Park. Nearby amenities include shopping complexes like the Singapore Post Centre, dining at the new Stadium Waterfront, and wet markets. Families with children of school-going age will appreciate the convenience of having reputable schools nearby, including Kong Hwa Primary, a school under the Special Assistance Plan (SAP) which is opposite The Waterina, Geylang Methodist Primary and Secondary, Chung Cheng High (Main/SAP) and Tanjong Katong Girls. The Waterina is easily accessible via the nearby Nicoll Highway, PIE and ECP. It is also within walking distance to Paya Lebar MRT station, which is part of the proposed Circle Line of the MRT line. Residents will enjoy convenient commuting when they move in after the first quarter of 2006, when The Waterina is expected to obtain its TOP. Interested buyers can call CapitaLands marketing hotline at 6826 6800 or the showflat at 6745 5258 for more information. Alternatively, they can visit the condominium website at www.thewaterina.com.sg. About CapitaLand CapitaLand, through its subsidiary CapitaLand Residential, is committed to creating modern and comfortable homes, and not just building houses. Its portfolio of premier, high quality residences include several quality Singapore developments such as Avalon, The Levelz, The Loft and SunGlade. It aims to build its premium position with an emphasis on product leadership and the continuous introduction of innovation including intelligent living environment and e-lifestyle residences. In addition to Singapore, CapitaLand also has a significant presence in China through subsidiary CapitaLand China. It is active in Australia via Australand, which is listed on both the Australia and Singapore stock exchanges, and in Malaysia through listed associate company United Malayan Land. CapitaLand has property, hospitality and property-related products and services spanning more than 50 cities around the world.