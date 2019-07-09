News
CapitaLand To Install Solar Farms Atop Six Properties In Singapore To Generate Over 10,000 Megawatt Hours Of Energy Annually
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 9, 2019 6:46
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand to install solar farms atop 6 properties in Singapore and signs new sustainability loans
|Announcement Reference
|SG190709OTHRUYK4
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.