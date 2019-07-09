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News

CapitaLand To Install Solar Farms Atop Six Properties In Singapore To Generate Over 10,000 Megawatt Hours Of Energy Annually

09 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 9, 2019 6:46
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand to install solar farms atop 6 properties in Singapore and signs new sustainability loans
Announcement Reference SG190709OTHRUYK4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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