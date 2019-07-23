News
CapitaLand Receives The Most Wins At Singapore Corporate Awards For The Third Consecutive Year
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 23, 2019 20:04
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand receives the most wins at Singapore Corporate Awards for the third consecutive year
|Announcement Reference
|SG190723OTHRUL8J
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.