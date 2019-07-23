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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Receives The Most Wins At Singapore Corporate Awards For The Third Consecutive Year

23 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 23, 2019 20:04
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand receives the most wins at Singapore Corporate Awards for the third consecutive year
Announcement Reference SG190723OTHRUL8J
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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