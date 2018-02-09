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News

New 51-Storey Integrated Development In Raffles Place Breaks Ground, Set To Rejuvenate Singapore's CBD With Thriving Vertical Community

09 Feb 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 9, 2018 10:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title New 51-storey integrated development in Raffles Place breaks ground, set to rejuvenate CBD
Announcement Reference SG180209OTHRH90F
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd, on the above matter is for information.The above joint news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

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