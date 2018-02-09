News
New 51-Storey Integrated Development In Raffles Place Breaks Ground, Set To Rejuvenate Singapore's CBD With Thriving Vertical Community
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 9, 2018 10:02
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|New 51-storey integrated development in Raffles Place breaks ground, set to rejuvenate CBD
|Announcement Reference
|SG180209OTHRH90F
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd, on the above matter is for information.The above joint news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.