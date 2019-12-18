News
Ascott Opens Record 7,500 Units And Signs Over 14,100 Units In 2019 To Boost Fee Income
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 18, 2019 6:55
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Opens Record 7,500 Units And Signs Over 14,100 Units In 2019 To Boost Fee Income
|Announcement Reference
|SG191218OTHROV4X
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.