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News

Ascott Opens Record 7,500 Units And Signs Over 14,100 Units In 2019 To Boost Fee Income

18 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 18, 2019 6:55
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Opens Record 7,500 Units And Signs Over 14,100 Units In 2019 To Boost Fee Income
Announcement Reference SG191218OTHROV4X
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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