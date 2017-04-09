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News

CapitaLand Salutes National Servicemen With S$500,000 Worth Of NS50 Privileges Across More Than 30 Properties In Singapore

09 Apr 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 9, 2017 12:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand salutes National Servicemen with S$500K of NS50 privileges in over 30 ppties in S'pore
Announcement Reference SG170409OTHRDQIK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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