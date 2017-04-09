News
CapitaLand Salutes National Servicemen With S$500,000 Worth Of NS50 Privileges Across More Than 30 Properties In Singapore
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 9, 2017 12:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand salutes National Servicemen with S$500K of NS50 privileges in over 30 ppties in S'pore
|Announcement Reference
|SG170409OTHRDQIK
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.