News
CapitaLand officially launches Belmond Green at $948 psf
CapitaLand, through its subsidiary CapitaLand Residential, is committed to creating modern and comfortable homes, and not just building houses. Its portfolio of premier, high quality residences include several quality Singapore developments such as The Levelz, The Loft, The Shelford and SunGlade. It aims to build its premium position with an emphasis on product leadership and the continuous introduction of innovation including intelligent living environment and e-lifestyle residences. In addition to Singapore, CapitaLand also has a significant presence in China through subsidiary CapitaLand China. It is active in Australia via Australand, which is listed on both the Australia and Singapore stock exchanges, and in Malaysia through listed associate company United Malayan Land. CapitaLand has property and property-related services focused in select gateway cities in Asia, Australia and Europe. The Companys hospitality businesses, in hotels and serviced residences, span more than 50 cities around the world.