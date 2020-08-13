CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascott Offers 'Work In Residence' And 'Space-As-A-Service' To Seize New Business Opportunities

13 Aug 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 13, 2020 6:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott offers 'Work in Residence' and 'Space-as-a-Service' to seize new business opportunities
Announcement Reference SG200813OTHRXG87
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 237,905 bytes)
Back to top