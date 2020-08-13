News
Ascott Offers 'Work In Residence' And 'Space-As-A-Service' To Seize New Business Opportunities
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 13, 2020 6:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott offers 'Work in Residence' and 'Space-as-a-Service' to seize new business opportunities
|Announcement Reference
|SG200813OTHRXG87
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.