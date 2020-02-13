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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Introduces Wide-Ranging Support Measures To Help Singapore Retailers Tide Through COVID-19

13 Feb 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 13, 2020 12:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand introduces wide-ranging support measures to help S'pore retailers tide through COVID-19
Announcement Reference SG200213OTHRGWGV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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