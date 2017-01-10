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News

CapitaLand Crosses 12 Million Sq Ft Of Retail GFA In Western China With Signing Of New Shopping Mall Management Contract In Xi'an

10 Jan 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 10, 2017 7:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand crosses 12m sq ft retail GFA in W.China with signing of mall management contract in Xi'an
Announcement Reference SG170110OTHRCXOK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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