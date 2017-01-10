News
CapitaLand Crosses 12 Million Sq Ft Of Retail GFA In Western China With Signing Of New Shopping Mall Management Contract In Xi'an
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 10, 2017 7:11
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand crosses 12m sq ft retail GFA in W.China with signing of mall management contract in Xi'an
|Announcement Reference
|SG170110OTHRCXOK
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.