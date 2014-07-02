News
CapitaGreen Marks Topping-Out Milestone With Aggregate 21% Leasing Commitment
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 2, 2014 11:01
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited, CapitaCommercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate Asia on the above matter is for information. The above joint news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2014.