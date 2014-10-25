News
CapitaLand And Hotel Properties Mark Completion Of Singapore's Largest Condominium Project - d'Leedon - With A World Record-Setting Feat
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 25, 2014 19:03
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and Hotel Properties Limited on the above matter is for information.