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About Us
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Global

English

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News

CapitaLand And Hotel Properties Mark Completion Of Singapore's Largest Condominium Project - d'Leedon - With A World Record-Setting Feat

25 Oct 2014 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 25, 2014 19:03
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and Hotel Properties Limited on the above matter is for information.

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