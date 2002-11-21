News
CapitaLand creates new garden homes with Glentrees
Singapore, November 21 - CapitaLand will roll out its pre-launch activities for Glentrees with a preview for ex-owners this Saturday, November 23, followed by previews for invited guests and the official launch within the next two weeks. The average price will be $598 per square foot. Tucked amidst a mature landed estate at Mount Sinai Lane, the 176-unit Glentrees is a unique architectural interpretation with one-, two- and three-storey condominium units. The design concept centers on creating a garden for every home. Most of the units have generous terrace or roof gardens. Unlike other condominiums, the open terraces are designed with garden troughs that enable homebuyers to create a koi pond, turf or timber-deck the area. Patricia Chia, Deputy CEO of Singapore Operations, CapitaLand Residential said: We always try to create comfortable yet beautiful living environments for our homebuyers. We believe Glentrees is the only condominium in Singapore to feature such deep, open terraces in a garden home setting. In todays urban landscape, gardens and serene private spaces have become a luxury, a luxury which we seek to bring into each home at Glentrees. The 999-year leasehold Glentrees comprises eight five-storey blocks. There are 42 two- and three-storey terrace units, each with a private garage. The 42 loft units have spacious roof gardens whilst most of the 92 apartment units come with generous terrace gardens. Sizes range from 125 square metre (1,346 square feet) for a 2-bedroom Garden Apartment to 341 sqm (3,671 sq ft) for a 4-bedroom Garden Terrace. There are no restrictions on purchases by foreigners. There will be an attractive package for those who are working at, or have children studying in the nearby educational institutions including National University of Singapore, Singapore Institute of Management, Singapore Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Henry Park Primary School. Glentrees bridges the comforts of contemporary architecture with the beauty of nature. Surrounded by filigree of greenery, almost every home at Glentrees comes with spacious open terraces or private enclosed spaces. The terrace gardens allow for ponds, timber decking or turfing with tropical plants, which is in level with the living room floor. The sense of spaciousness in each home is accentuated with glass parapets permitting uninterrupted visual entry of Glentrees surround gardens. Large windows and landscaped balconies frame views of the beautiful gardens which feature a vista of eucalyptus green and tall elegant bamboo. Residents will also enjoy the surrounding plantings and rockscapes which are modeled on the attractive Australian bushscapes with its characteristic silver-blue-green colours. A fern tree garden found in the basement forms a natural focus of the clubhouse. Large timber decks and islands of green in the swimming pool, with bridges crossing the canopy of fern trees, offer the experience of a nature walk. Even the trips up and down the lifts afford a full view of the luscious greenery and swimming pools. Homebuyers will appreciate the convenience of Glentrees off Holland Road location, which places it within close proximity to amenities, shopping centers, and the Holland Village dining and entertainment hub. Schools nearby include Henry Park Primary, Raffles Girls Primary, Anglo-Chinese (Independent) School, Raffles Junior College and more. Glentrees is expected to receive its Temporary Occupation Permit in 2005. About CapitaLand CapitaLand, through its subsidiary CapitaLand Residential, is committed to creating modern and comfortable homes, and not just building houses. Its portfolio of premier, high quality residences include several quality Singapore developments such as The Levelz, The Loft, The Shelford and SunGlade. It aims to build its premium position with an emphasis on product leadership and the continuous introduction of innovation including intelligent living environment and e-lifestyle residences. In addition to Singapore, CapitaLand also has a significant presence in China through subsidiary CapitaLand China. It is active in Australia via Australand, which is listed on both the Australia and Singapore stock exchanges, and in Malaysia through listed associate company United Malayan Land. CapitaLand has property and property-related services focused in select gateway cities in Asia, Australia and Europe. The Companys hospitality businesses, in hotels and serviced residences, span more than 50 cities around the world.