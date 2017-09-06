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News

CapitaLand Progresses With S$220 Million First Integrated Development And Acquires Prime Serviced Residence In Jakarta CBD

06 Sep 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 6, 2017 7:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand invests $300mil to develop integrated development & acquire serviced residence in Jakarta
Announcement Reference SG170906OTHRV7WU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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