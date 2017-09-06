News
CapitaLand Progresses With S$220 Million First Integrated Development And Acquires Prime Serviced Residence In Jakarta CBD
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 6, 2017 7:28
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand invests $300mil to develop integrated development & acquire serviced residence in Jakarta
|Announcement Reference
|SG170906OTHRV7WU
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.