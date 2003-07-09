News
Temasek Holdings, IE Singapore and CapitaLand co-present largest forum in post-Sars China
China-Singapore Partnership Forum reflects business confidence in China
Singapore, 9 July 2003 Temasek Holdings, CapitaLand Limited and International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore) will hold the first and largest two-day forum in post-Sars China, at the end of this month. From 31 July to 1 August 2003, the China-Singapore Partnership Forum at Shanghais Pudong Shangri-La Ballroom will gather over 300 participants, including business leaders from Singapore and China, to explore the myriad investment opportunities in China. In addition, the Partnership Forum will provide about 60 global investors, fund managers and analysts a platform to network with the Chinese and Singapore business leaders. Global investors from the US, the UK, Australia, Europe and the Middle East have shown interest in attending the event reflecting the renewed confidence that investors have in the burgeoning Chinese economy.
The Guest-of-Honour for the Partnership Forum will be Mr Philip Yeo, Co-Chairman of the Economic Development Board, Singapore and Vice-Chairman, Shanghai Mayors International Business Leaders Advisory Council. Speakers at the Partnership Forum will be high level government officials, eminent economists and business leaders. They include Dr Kenneth Courtis, Vice Chairman of Goldman Sachs Asia; Mrs Laura Cha, Vice-Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission; and Dr Victor Fung, Group Chairman of Li & Fung Ltd. Mr John Grobowski, Partner, Baker & McKenzie (Shanghai) will be sharing on the legal environment in China. Providing insights on doing business in China will be Mr Francis Yuen, President & Chairman of Honeywell, China; and Mr Patrick Choy, former Corporate Vice President & Director of Strategic Finance (Asia Pacific) of Motorola Inc.
Mrs Lim Hwee Hua, Managing Director, Strategic Relations of Temasek Holdings said, We are proud to co-present this very prestigious Partnership Forum. It is a timely event now that the Sars outbreak, which had curtailed business travel, is under control. Singapore businesses, potential Chinese business partners and global investors can come together at this Partnership Forum to explore the myriad opportunities in Chinas fast-growing economy. We are confident that this meeting of businesses will foster mutual support, friendship and commitment in economic and trade efforts between China and Singapore.
Mr Liew Mun Leong, President and CEO of CapitaLand said, This is an excellent opportunity for global investors, business leaders and enterprises from Singapore and China to meet. Some of these investors from the US, the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Australia will be in China for the first time. We are excited to share our experience in the country and hope to make this a fruitful maiden visit for them. CapitaLand has a firm belief in the business opportunities and potential that China has to offer. We established our base in Shanghai eight years ago and our business in China is one of the pillars of regional growth for the company. This is a forum not to be missed for anyone interested in doing business in China.
About Temasek HoldingsTemasek Holdings is one of Singapores largest investment holding companies. Established in 1974, it holds and manages investments in companies which are involved in a wide range of business activities, from port, shipping and logistics, to banking and financial services, airlines, telecoms and media, power and utilities, and rail. Many of these companies are leading companies in Singapore, including Singapore Airlines, Singapore Telecoms, Singapore Technologies, Neptune Orient Lines-APL, PSA Corporation, DBS Bank and Singapore Power. For more information on Temasek Holdings, please visit www.temasekholdings.com.sg.
About IE SingaporeFormerly known as the Singapore Trade Development Board (TDB), International Enterprise Singapore or IE Singapore for short is the lead agency spearheading Singapores efforts to develop its external economic wing by helping local companies to globalise.
IE Singapores mission is to help local companies grow and internationalise successfully. We offer a wide range of services in Singapore and overseas to help companies shorten their learning curve and make the right connections. In doing so, we provide market information, and assist enterprises in building up their business capabilities and finding overseas partners. In 35 locations worldwide (six locations in China - Shanghai, Beijing, Qingdao, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Hong Kong), IE Singapore is uniquely equipped to help companies succeed. At the same time, IE Singapore works to position Singapore as a base for foreign businesses to expand into the region in partnership with local companies.
For more information on IE Singapore, please visit www.iesingapore.com
About CapitaLandCapitaLand is one of the largest listed property companies in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, the multi-national company's core businesses in residential, commercial and industrial property and property-related services, such as property funds and real estate financials, are focused in select gateway cities in China, Australia and the UK. In these countries, CapitaLand is in partnership with reputable local players and has established a management team that understands the market, business practices and socio-economic factors.
The Company's hospitality businesses, in hotels and serviced residences, span more than 50 cities around the world. CapitaLand also leverages on its significant real estate asset base and market knowledge to develop fee-based products and services in Singapore and the region.
For more information on CapitaLand, please visit www.capitaland.com.sg