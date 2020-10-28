News
Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab, Southeast Asia's First Industry-Led Lab For Smart Cities Solutions Development, Opens In CapitaLand's Singapore Science Park
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 28, 2020 12:16
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab opens in CapitaLand's Singapore Science Park
|Announcement Reference
|SG201028OTHR4ZNT
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.