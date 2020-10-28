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About Us
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Global

English

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News

Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab, Southeast Asia's First Industry-Led Lab For Smart Cities Solutions Development, Opens In CapitaLand's Singapore Science Park

28 Oct 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 28, 2020 12:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab opens in CapitaLand's Singapore Science Park
Announcement Reference SG201028OTHR4ZNT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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