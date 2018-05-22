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News

CapitaLand's Next-Gen Integrated Developments CapitaSpring, Funan And Jewel Changi Airport Win Top BCA Universal Design Mark Awards

22 May 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 22, 2018 20:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand's next-gen developments CapitaSpring, Funan & Jewel Changi Airport win top BCA UD Awards
Announcement Reference SG180522OTHR57TR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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