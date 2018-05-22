News
CapitaLand's Next-Gen Integrated Developments CapitaSpring, Funan And Jewel Changi Airport Win Top BCA Universal Design Mark Awards
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 22, 2018 20:02
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand's next-gen developments CapitaSpring, Funan & Jewel Changi Airport win top BCA UD Awards
|Announcement Reference
|SG180522OTHR57TR
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.