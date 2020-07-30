News
Ascott's Coliving Brand lyf Signs Six New Properties In Australia, China And The Philippines
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 30, 2020 6:15
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott's coliving brand lyf signs six new properties in Australia, China and The Philippines
|Announcement Reference
|SG200730OTHRILNI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.