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News

Ascott's Coliving Brand lyf Signs Six New Properties In Australia, China And The Philippines

30 Jul 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 30, 2020 6:15
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott's coliving brand lyf signs six new properties in Australia, China and The Philippines
Announcement Reference SG200730OTHRILNI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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