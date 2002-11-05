News
Divestment of interest in PT Tropical Amethyst
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Amethyst Holdings Pte Ltd, a company incorporated in Singapore, has signed a share transfer agreement with Banyan Tree Holdings Pte Ltd, a party unrelated to the CapitaLand Group, to dispose of its entire 50% stake (the Divestment) in PT Tropical Amethyst (PTTA), for US$25,000 (approximately S$43,750). The 50% stake comprises 13,000 ordinary shares in the issued capital of PTTA and shareholders loans to PTTA. PTTA, a company incorporated in Indonesia, owns the Laguna Bintan Golf Club and some tracts of undeveloped land located at the northern part of Bintan Island, Indonesia. The proposed Divestment is consistent with CapitaLands strategy to dispose non-core assets. The completion of the proposed Divestment is conditional upon the approval of the sale by the relevant Indonesian authorities. With the Divestment, PTTA will cease to be an associated company of CapitaLand. The proposed Divestment is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of CapitaLand for the financial year ending 31 December 2002. None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction.