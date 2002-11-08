News
Incorporation of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand (China) Investment Co., Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand China Holdings Pte Ltd, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand (China) Investment Co., Ltd (CCIC), in the Peoples Republic of China (PRC). CCIC is set up for the purpose of facilitating CapitaLand's operations in the PRC. It has a registered capital of US$30 million and its principal activity is investment holding.