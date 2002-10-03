News
Formation of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries, CFL Capital Management Sdn. Bhd. And Bond Light Options Sdn. Bhd.
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that its Singapore wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Financial Limited, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, CFL Capital Management Sdn. Bhd. (CFL Capital) in Malaysia. CFL Capital in turn holds the whole of the issued share capital of Bond Light Options Sdn. Bhd. (Bond Light), also incorporated in Malaysia. CFL Capital, an investment holding company, has an authorized capital of RM100,000 comprising 100,000 ordinary shares of RM1 each and an issued and paid-up capital of RM2. Bond Light has an authorized capital of RM100,000 comprising 100,000 ordinary shares of RM1 each and an issued and paid-up capital of RM2. Its principal activities will comprise investing into real estate companies or developments in Malaysia.