News
Payment of management fee by way of the units in CapitaMall Trust
The Board of Directors of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company, being the manager of CapitaMall Trust ("CMT"), has on 30 October 2002 received 560,948 units in CMT issued at a price of S$0.96 per unit, as payment of the performance component of the management fee for the period 16 July 2002 to 30 September 2002. This manner of payment of the performance component of the management fees in units was disclosed in the Prospectus dated 28 June 2002 issued by the Company in the initial public offering of CMT. With this payment, the Company's holding of units in CMT is 560,948 units.