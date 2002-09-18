News
Increase in share capital of CapitaLand Financial Limited
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Financial Limited (CFL), has increased its authorised share capital from S$100,000 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each to S$5,000,000 divided into 5,000,000 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each by the creation of 4,900,000 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each. CapitaLand has subscribed for an additional 999,998 ordinary shares at par fully paid in cash in the share capital of CFL. Consequent to this subscription, CFLs issued and paid-up share capital has increased from S$2 to S$1,000,000 comprising 1,000,000 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each. CapitaLands interest in CFL remains at 100% after the increase.