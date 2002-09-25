News
Divestment of stake in associated company, OneRex Pte Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, pFission Investment Pte Ltd, a company incorporated in Singapore, has disposed of its entire 50% stake (the Divestment) in OneRex Pte Ltd (OneRex), to CSE Systems & Engineering Ltd, for a total cash consideration of S$38,650 based on the adjusted net asset value of OneRex as at 31 August 2002. With the Divestment, OneRex has ceased to be an associated company of CapitaLand. The Divestment is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of CapitaLand for the financial year ending 31 December 2002.