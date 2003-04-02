News
CapitaMall Trust Management Limited Announcement - Appointment and resignation of directors
The Board of Directors of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited ("CMTML") wishes to announce the resignation of Dr Steven Choo Kian Koon and the appointment of Mr Kee Teck Koon as a Director of the Company on 2 April 2003.
With his appointment, Mr Kee will be appointed a member of both the Executive Committee ("EXCO") and the Corporate Disclosure Committee ("CDC").
Consequent to the above, the members of the Board, EXCO and CDC are as follows:
Mr Hsuan Owyang - ChairmanMr Liew Mun Leong Deputy ChairmanMr Pua Seck Guan CEOMr James Glen ServiceMr Hiew Yoon KhongMr Lui Chong CheeMr S. Chandra DasMr David Wong Chin HuatMr Chay Wai Chuen (as Alternate Director to Mr S Chandra Das)Mr Kee Teck Koon
Mr Liew Mun Leong ChairmanMr Kee Teck KoonMr Lui Chong CheeMr Pua Seck Guan
Mr Hsuan Owyang ChairmanMr Liew Mun LeongMr Kee Teck KoonMr Lui Chong Chee