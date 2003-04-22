News
Exercise of call option in respect of Clover Properties Pte Ltd
Further to the announcement on 17 April 2003 relating to the exercise of the call option by Birchvest Investments Pte Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Limited (the Company), in respect of the entire issued share capital of Clover Properties Pte Ltd (the Transaction), the Company is pleased to announce that the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) has approved the Company's application for a waiver of the requirement to obtain shareholders approval for the Transaction under Rule 1014 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.