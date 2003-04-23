News
Commentary on Line Item Trade and other receivables in the 2003 First Quarter Financial Statement of CapitaMall Trust (CMT)
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, via its letter of 21 April 2003, requested for a commentary on the line item Trade and other receivables in the balance sheet set out in CMTs 2003 first quarter financial statement released on 17 April 2003. CapitaMall Trust Management Limited (CMTML), the manager of CMT, was asked to provide reason(s) for the material increase in the line item Trade and other receivables.
CMTML wishes to clarify that the reason for the material increase is that amounts received subsequent to the closing of the cash book of CMT before the month-end have not been adjusted to the line item Trade and other receivables of CMT as at 31 March 2003. Subsequent to the closing of the cash book for March 2003, S$3.7 million had been collected.
Had the adjustment been made as at 31 March 2003, the Trade and other receivables would be reduced from S$6.3 million to S$2.6 million and, correspondingly, the Cash and cash equivalents would be increased from S$38.7 million to S$42.4 million.
Thus, the net assets of CMT of S$749.7 million as reported in CMTs 2003 first quarter financial statement announcement remains unchanged.
The foregoing also does not affect the revenue, expense or distributable income of CMT for the period in question.